Karnataka: 3 more UK returnees test positive for new Covid strain

Three persons, who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) to Karnataka recently, have been found to be infected with the mutated strain of coronavirus, state Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Saturday. Karnataka now has a total of ten patients infected with the new Covid-19 strain.

“All of them are being treated and isolated in Government hospitals. The infection is not severe in any of them,” Sudhakar said.

According to the state Health Department, all their primary and secondary contacts have been traced and tested for Covid-19.

The Karnataka government has roped in Bengaluru police, the BBMP and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to trace those UK returnees who have not yet reported for Covid testing.

Meanwhile, the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Karnataka was held in Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Bengaluru. The mock drill was conducted for two hours from 9 am. According to the health department, 25 beneficiaries, including designated health staff at each of the identified primary health centres(PHC), taluk and district hospitals, participated.

“The vaccination dry run has helped to train the staff. It is expected that vaccine may be available in January itself and this dry run will help us to implementing the vaccination drive later,” Sudhakar said. The minister visited the model vaccination centre in Yelahanka General Hospital and inspected the dry run.

“The Union Health Minister has said that all corona warriors will be administered vaccines in the first phase free of cost. Centre will issue detailed guidelines and SOPs for vaccination. All necessary infrastructure like cold storage, logistics, manpower are being arranged. We will also use the existing infrastructure and centre will augment the additional infrastructure,” he added.

Nearly 100 vaccinators and 375 beneficiaries participated in the exercise in the state. After the process was completed, beneficiaries were sent messages that they were vaccinated successfully on their mobile phones

According to health department officials, the process included four steps apart from vaccination. These are planning and preparations for vaccine introduction, uploading beneficiary and session site details, verification of documents at session sites and a mock drill of beneficiary vaccination and reporting.