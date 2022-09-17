Karnataka: 3 more arrested in KPTCL recruitment scam

The police have arrested three more people in connection with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) recruitment examination scam, where the exam was rigged after candidates were allegedly provided answers via electronic gadgets, including smartwatches and Bluetooth devices.

Akshay Dundappa (33), a private employee, Basavaraj Rudrappa (34) and Sridhar Lakkappa (22), all residents of Belagavi district, were arrested on Friday.

The police suspect that Bandari alias Sanju is the kingpin and that the gang collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from candidates to provide answers using electronic gadgets.

According to the police, Dundappa bought electronic devices from Bengaluru and handed them over to Sanjay Bandari, the alleged kingpin in the scam. While Rudrappa was the one who allegedly provided the answers to the aspirants over a mobile phone, Lakkappa handed over the devices to the aspirants before they appeared for the examination, the police said.

On January 24 this year, the KPTCL had invited applications to fill up 1,492 posts in the department. This included posts for 505 assistant engineers (power), 28 assistant engineers (civil), 570 junior engineers (power), 29 junior engineers (civil) and 360 junior assistants. The examinations for technical posts were held on August 23 and 24 and aptitude tests for junior assistants and Kannada language examination for technical positions were held on August 7.

KPTCL is the sole electricity transmission and distribution company of Karnataka owned by the government. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) holds examinations for the recruitment for KPTCL.

Among the arrested are aspirants who wrote the examinations, people who leaked question papers and also some government officials.