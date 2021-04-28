Karnataka: 20 double mutant Covid variant cases detected in Bengaluru, Kalaburgi

A medic collects swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Doctors at the genome sequencing lab at NIMHANS in Bengaluru have detected 20 cases of “double mutant” variant (B.1.617) in two clusters reported from Bengaluru and Kalaburgi.

This is apart from 46 UK strain and six South Africa variant cases that had been reported earlier in Karnataka.

According to V Ravi, nodal officer for genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, all 20 cases had a travel history to Maharashtra.

The NIMHANS lab received the samples in late March and the sequencing was completed on April 15.

Ravi said there are two mutations (L452R and K484Q) in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 that had not been reported together earlier and this is what is being referred to as the double mutant in India. Studies are still on to check if this variant is more infectious.

“The U.K, South Africa and Brazil variants are more infectious according to research, but the double mutant found in India is under investigation,” he added.