Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Karnataka: 2 from same family die in tiger attacks in Kodagu

The deaths resulted in protests by residents of nearby villagers who blamed official apathy for tiger attacks. It is yet unclear whether the same tiger was responsible for both deaths.

Two persons of the same family were mauled to death in tiger attacks within a span of 24 hours in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The deceased have been identified as Raju, 75, and grandson Chethan, 18.

Chetan was mauled to death by a tiger when he was working at a coffee estate in Badaga, Churikadu village near the Karnataka-Kerala border at around 2 pm Sunday.

Hours after the incident, Raju was attacked by a tiger when he came out of his house Monday morning. He suffered bite injuries to his neck and head. Although he was shifted to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The deaths resulted in protests by residents of nearby villagers who blamed official apathy for tiger attacks. It is yet unclear whether the same tiger was responsible for both deaths.

Fear gripped the Kodagu district following the incidents, and many labourers did not show up for work. Forest officials have launched an operation to catch the tiger.

The issue was also raised in the Legislative Assembly by KG Bopaiah, Appacchu Ranjan, and HP Manjunath during the Zero Hour. Responding on behalf of the government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said that he would talk to the chief minister about the issue. “The government will not spare any officials if their negligence caused the deaths,” he added.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:28 IST
