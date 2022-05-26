Karnataka: 2 Bescom workers die, 1 injured due to electric shock

Two contract workers died and one was seriously injured after getting electrocuted while changing an 11KV capacity Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) wire at Heerekattiganahalli in Chintamani (Chikkaballapur) rural division at 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev (22) and Siddappa (19) from Haveri. Parvez (22) from Bihar was seriously injured and shifted to R L Jalappa Hospital in Kolar.

“Bescom has entrusted the contract for changing the 11 KV agriculture feeder cable to M/S Raja Electricals of Tumkuru. The accident occurred while three workers were stringing an 11 KV cable line by replacing the old one. However, the 66 KV line of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) passes over the Bescom line. Near the arching zone, the cable accidentally came in contact with the 66 KV line and caused a fatal accident,” a senior Bescom official said.

Officials say that the incident occurred due to non-compliance of safety measures and asserted that there is no lapse on part of Bescom.

“The mortal remains of the deceased were shifted to a government hospital in Chintamani and the same has been communicated to their family members. After the post-mortem, the mortal remains will be handed over to the families,” officials said.