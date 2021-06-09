Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 192 more deaths; over 2000 sportspersons to get inoculated in Bengaluru

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus at a vaccination camp in the premises of a school in Bengaluru. (AP Photo)

Karnataka health department Wednesday linked 192 more deaths to Covid-19, of which 50 were from Bengaluru Urban. As many as 20,246 people recovered from the infection as the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases (10,959) continued. The trend was reflected in the state’s capital as well as the active caseload in Bengaluru dropped below 1 lakh for the first time since April 18.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate dropped further to 6.68 per cent from 7.53 per cent recorded on Tuesday. As many as 1,63,962 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while another 1,75,966 people were inoculated across the state.

Karnataka, as on June 9, has 2,15,525 active cases with 98,125 of them in Bengaluru alone.

Covid ministerial task force notifies maximum price for vaccines

The Karnataka Covid-19 ministerial task force has notified maximum prices that can be charged by private hospitals in the state, following the revised guidelines announced by the Centre.

The price caps (per dose) are: Covishield – Rs 780; Covaxin – Rs 1410; Sputnik V – Rs 1145. “These price caps (including Rs 150 service charge per dose) will be applicable from now. Strict action will be taken in case of any discrepancy,” taskforce head and Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan said.

Manipal: MAHE offers full fee waiver to students who lost sole earning parent to Covid

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Wednesday announced a full fee-waiver as scholarship to its students who lost their father or mother — who was the sole earning member in the family — to the Covid pandemic.

MAHE officials said the scholarship would be offered across all programmes for the remaining duration of study.

“By this decision, we hope to give some relief to our students who have unfortunately lost their sole earning member of the family and have suffered the consequences of this pandemic. MAHE hopes that their financial difficulties are mitigated to an extent,” Dr M D Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE said.

Identifying, prioritising health of malnourished children important: CM tells Anganwadi workers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday instructed Anganwadi workers in the state to take measures to mitigate malnourishment in children across the state.

“It is essential that we identify children who are malnourished and are affected by any ailment. Ensuring sufficient healthcare facilities to them need to be prioritised, in collaboration with the Department of Health,” Yediyurappa said in a virtual meeting with Anganwadi workers from different districts of the state.

The CM also appreciated the role of Anganwadi workers in village and gram panchayat-level task forces in conducting house visits to generate awareness on Covid-19 and for delivering nutritious food to children and pregnant women. “Such activities are truly praiseworthy,” he said.

Further, Yediyurappa added that over 85% of the Anganwadi workers were vaccinated and that they have also been declared frontline workers in the state.

Anganwadi workers, who spoke during the occasion, explained that along with their department’s work, they carry out work in panchayath-level task force, visit houses to create awareness, identify infected persons and provide vaccination for the differently-abled. They added that they were also creating awareness amongst mothers regarding the importance of nutritious food to children as part of preparedness for the third wave.

Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, minister for women and child welfare, said that conducting surveys of other departments along with the duties of this department has increased the work pressure. Many workers have requested lessening the work pressure.

The chief minister assured to examine the matter in the coming days.

Vaccination camp in Bengaluru for over 2000 sportspersons

The Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports department Wednesday announced a two-day free Covid vaccination camp for sportspersons in Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday.

According to officials, the drive is organised by the BBMP and health department as the state government has identified sportspersons aged 18 and above among priority groups identified for vaccination.

“2,200 sportspersons have already registered for the drive. Those who have not registered yet can do so by contacting the office of the Assistant Director Youth Empowerment and Sports at Sri Kanteerava stadium or their respective state sports associations,” a note from the department mentioned.

The drive is planned to be held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium with the first day earmarked for players associated with basketball, fencing, swimming, hockey, tennikoit, badminton, rowing, and netball, officials added.