Karnataka: 18,415 candidates to appear for pre-university board exams beginning today

As many as 18,415 candidates are expected to attend the second year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) examinations that begin on Thursday and end on September 3. As per data shared by Karnataka’s Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), 17,469 are private candidates.

Of the remaining 946 candidates, 593 are freshers and 353 repeaters, who chose to reject the scores allocated by the department. Officials have clarified earlier that they would not get a chance to revert to the marks they attained earlier.

The examinations will cover 30 subjects with candidates attending them at 187 centres across the state. Students coming from Maharashtra and Kerala need to submit a negative RT-PCR report to be permitted to take the exams, officials added. At the centres, candidates will be allowed to enter only with masks after being subjected to thermal screening. It may be recalled that exams were not held this year in the wake of the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

Free bus travel for candidates to attend exams

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will allow students taking pre-university board examinations to travel free of cost to and from examination centres. This is in a bid to facilitate those appearing for the supplementary exams, according to a press note from KSRTC. The students will have to produce their admit cards to avail the service.