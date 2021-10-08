Karnataka: 16-year-old dies after father misfires  

A 16-year-old boy who was critically injured after his father allegedly misfired his rifle died on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Vaishavi Express Cargo Private Limited in Morgans Gate under Mangaluru South police station where businessman Rajesh Prabhu, the owner of the firm, opened fire injuring his son Sudhindra, a Class 10 student, on Tuesday afternoon.

A police officer said that the bullet had pierced about 8 inches into the head of Sudhindra. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that he died at around 5 am and the body was shifted to the government Wenlock district hospital for post-mortem.

The incident happened when Chandru and Ashraf, who are working as the driver and cleaner in one of the luggage carriers demanded Rs 4,000 as wage from Rajesh’s wife. At around 3.30 pm Rajesh and his son arrived at the place after his wife had called. Things escalated after Sudhindra allegedly slapped one of the workers which led to a commotion. Rajesh took out the weapon and fired two rounds, one of which hit his son.