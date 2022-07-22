Karnataka records 1,562 fresh Covid cases, hospitalisation count remains low

Karnataka Friday clocked 1,562 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 8,488. The weekly positivity rate remains at 4.75 per cent. With 7,355 active cases, Bengaluru continues to share the maximum share of active cases. Of the 1,562 fresh cases, Bengaluru contributed 1,244 cases. As many as 33,391 tests were conducted Friday.

The hospitalisation rate continues to remain low. According to civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Covid war room report shows only 19 Covid patients are hospitalised.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karnataka health minister Sudhakar K said that the severity of the cases is low and there is nothing to panic. “While the number of cases is increasing, the severity is very low. We are constantly monitoring the situation. Even the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not suggested any restriction apart from making it mandatory to wear masks in public places.”

Dr Aditya S Chowti, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, said, “It was always expected that the Covid pandemic would take a long time to go away and true to its words, we are once again seeing a surge in the number of cases. There are many reasons for it. Maybe, one of them could be that the virus is mutating. The mortality and severity of these cases is quite low and patients are now coming with symptoms similar to those of upper respiratory tract infections or a common cold which is more of a touch and go infection. So, caution is still a word but I do not think that there is anything to be worried about.”

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, consultant, pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital said, “There is a definite increase in the number of new Covid patients. There is also an increase in the rate of re-infections. The clinical chores of these patients appear to be mild and there is no cause of concern. Observing the Covid appropriate behaviour and adherence to wearing of masks is a must.”