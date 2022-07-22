Karnataka records 1,562 fresh Covid cases, hospitalisation count remains low

July 22, 2022 8:35:28 pm
Karnataka Friday clocked 1,562 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 8,488. The weekly positivity rate remains at 4.75 per cent. With 7,355 active cases, Bengaluru continues to share the maximum share of active cases. Of the 1,562 fresh cases, Bengaluru contributed 1,244 cases. As many as 33,391 tests were conducted Friday.
The hospitalisation rate continues to remain low. According to civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Covid war room report shows only 19 Covid patients are hospitalised.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karnataka health minister Sudhakar K said that the severity of the cases is low and there is nothing to panic. “While the number of cases is increasing, the severity is very low. We are constantly monitoring the situation. Even the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not suggested any restriction apart from making it mandatory to wear masks in public places.”
Dr Aditya S Chowti, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, said, “It was always expected that the Covid pandemic would take a long time to go away and true to its words, we are once again seeing a surge in the number of cases. There are many reasons for it. Maybe, one of them could be that the virus is mutating. The mortality and severity of these cases is quite low and patients are now coming with symptoms similar to those of upper respiratory tract infections or a common cold which is more of a touch and go infection. So, caution is still a word but I do not think that there is anything to be worried about.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, consultant, pulmonologist, Manipal Hospital said, “There is a definite increase in the number of new Covid patients. There is also an increase in the rate of re-infections. The clinical chores of these patients appear to be mild and there is no cause of concern. Observing the Covid appropriate behaviour and adherence to wearing of masks is a must.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
Aaditya hits the road to rally support, says the ‘good Sena’ betrayed
GV Prakash on winning National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru’s background score: ‘An important day in my life’
Left-back outfits to hold fortnight-long movement from August 1 to honour ‘true freedom fighters’
Man held for attacking wife, three daughters over tea in Northeast Delhi
Man viral after going on vacation with wife’s meme-face pillow as she couldn’t join him
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son Vijayendra
Joe Root’s emotional tribute to Ben Stokes: ‘Kids now want to bat, bowl & field because…’
Less than 48 hours left for departure, six CWG-bound cricketers await visa
Director Vasanth on Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum’s victory at National Film Awards: ‘I consider this as an award for the women in my life…’
CBSE 12th results: Fighting cancer, Pune boy emerges victorious with 81 per cent
Ludhiana: Punjab Police Head Constable held with 1.8 kilos of poppy husk
Your Daily Wrap: Soorarai Pottru wins big at 68th National Film Awards, Lok Sabha passes the Indian Antarctic Bill; and more