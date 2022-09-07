scorecardresearch
Karnataka: 11 education officials arrested for irregularities in teacher recruitment process

The irregularities were part of recruiting grade-2 assistant teachers for government high schools in Karnataka between 2012 and 2015.

The Karnataka Police's criminal investigation department arrested 11 education officials of the school education and literacy department Tuesday. (Representational image via Unsplash)

The Karnataka Police’s criminal investigation department (CID) arrested 11 education officials of the school education and literacy department Tuesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment process in 2012-13 and 2014-15. The irregularities were part of recruiting grade-2 assistant teachers for government high schools in Karnataka.

According to a press release issued by the CID, based on the evidence provided by one Mahesh Shrimantha on the irregularities in teachers recruitment process in 2012-13, a complaint was registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vidhana Soudha police station on August 12.

Similarly, in the teacher recruitment process in 2014-15, it was found that 11 ‘unqualified’ teachers were recruited under grade-2 assistant teachers and grade-1 language teachers category. A complaint was registered on August 12 based on the documentary evidence provided by the school education department.

The 11 arrested are accused of illegally recruiting two assistant teachers — Shameenaz Banu at a government high school in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumkur district and Rajeshwari Jagli at a government high school in Kunigal taluk in Tumkur.

