Karnataka ambulance staff threaten strike, minister slams ‘blackmail tactics’

As many as 3,200 people work in the ambulances run by GVK EMRI Health Services as drivers, first health responders, and attendants. (Representational image)

Drivers and emergency medical technicians working with Karnataka’s 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance service have threatened to go on strike on Wednesday night if their demands, including a salary hike, are not met.

As many as 3,200 people work in the ambulances run by GVK EMRI Health Services as drivers, first health responders, and attendants.

The Karnataka Rajya Aarogya Kavacha 108 Employees’ Association recently urged the company to revise their salaries as per the appointment letters. Job security, uniform pay, seniority-based salary fixation, and better working conditions are their other demands.

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The association’s president, Paramashiva, said the company rejected the demands, after which the association approached the state government. “The government also did not accept our demands but promised to hold a discussion. We have given them until 8 pm on Wednesday. If they don’t meet our demands, we will resign,” he said.