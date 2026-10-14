Karnataka ambulance staff threaten strike, minister slams ‘blackmail tactics’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Drivers and emergency medical technicians working with Karnataka’s 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance service have threatened to go on strike on Wednesday night if their demands, including a salary hike, are not met.
As many as 3,200 people work in the ambulances run by GVK EMRI Health Services as drivers, first health responders, and attendants.
The Karnataka Rajya Aarogya Kavacha 108 Employees’ Association recently urged the company to revise their salaries as per the appointment letters. Job security, uniform pay, seniority-based salary fixation, and better working conditions are their other demands.
The association’s president, Paramashiva, said the company rejected the demands, after which the association approached the state government. “The government also did not accept our demands but promised to hold a discussion. We have given them until 8 pm on Wednesday. If they don’t meet our demands, we will resign,” he said.
“We are not afraid if the government threatens us. We will just quit and go and find other jobs. We will earn more in the private sector. Why should our families suffer?” he added.
However, Health Minister U T Khader said the government would not give in to “blackmail tactics” and urged the public to explore alternatives to the 108 ambulance service for the next two months.
“They are employees of GVK EMRI and not the government. If they have any issues with the company that hires them, let them talk to them. The department will intervene only if the company fails them as promised. If the service is affected and any patient faces serious problems, we will initiate action against GVK,” the minister said.
The association has also said it would protest at Freedom Park from Thursday morning till the demands are met.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram