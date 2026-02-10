Karnataka Govt offers 105 acre-land in Mandya for India’s first construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility

The Centre had sought land for the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to set up the facility at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 10, 2026 06:43 PM IST
KumaraswamyUnion minister H D Kumaraswamy said the ARAI facility was his answer to criticism from some MLAs from Mandya district regarding his contributions to the region. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka Government has offered 105 acres of land to the Central Government to establish India’s first dedicated construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility.

The Centre had sought land for the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to set up the facility at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. Recently, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said the testing facility would come up near Mandya and that he had written to the Government for the required land.

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil said the Government had identified a location at Basaralu, around 30 km from Mandya. “While the Centre requested 100 acres, the State Government is ready to allocate 105 acres,” he said Tuesday.

A central team and ARAI representatives were invited to conduct a joint site inspection at the site offered by Karnataka, he said.

A day earlier, he wrote to Kumaraswamy, noting that the proposed site was around 500 m from the Mandya-Nagamangala state highway. “I am happy to share that the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya District vide letter dated 30.01.2026 informed that around 105 acres of Government land is available in Muddanaghatta and Heggadathihalli villages of Basaralu Hobli of Mandya taluk,” Patil said in the letter.

This was in response to Kumaraswamy writing to the Government seeking 100 acres of land for the ARAI facility.

On February 8, the Union minister, who represents the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, said the world-class facility was his answer to criticism from some MLAs from Mandya district regarding his contributions to the region.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement