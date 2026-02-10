Karnataka Govt offers 105 acre-land in Mandya for India’s first construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy said the ARAI facility was his answer to criticism from some MLAs from Mandya district regarding his contributions to the region. (File photo)

The Karnataka Government has offered 105 acres of land to the Central Government to establish India’s first dedicated construction and infrastructure equipment testing facility.

The Centre had sought land for the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to set up the facility at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. Recently, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy said the testing facility would come up near Mandya and that he had written to the Government for the required land.

Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil said the Government had identified a location at Basaralu, around 30 km from Mandya. “While the Centre requested 100 acres, the State Government is ready to allocate 105 acres,” he said Tuesday.