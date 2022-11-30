scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ahead of Assembly polls, a Siddaramaiah biopic likely to hit the screen in Karnataka

Sources said that talks are being held to rope in director Satya Ratnam and actor Vijay Sethupathi to play Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah is gunning for the Karnataka's chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 state polls. (Facebook/Siddaramaiah)

A Kannada film based on former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s life is likely to hit the screen in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May 2023.

Former MLA Shivaraj Tangadagi and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan have reportedly taken the initiative to produce the film that will depict Siddaramaiah’s personal and political journey, according to sources. While the team is mulling the name ‘Houdo Hulia’, which loosely translated means ‘Yes Tiger’, sources said that talks are being held to rope in popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi to play Siddaramaiah and director Satya Ratnam.

At a time when the Karnataka Congress is witnessing a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and state party chief D K Shivakumar over being named the chief ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah’s supporters hope this film will elevate his chances.

Don't miss |Siddaramaiah among Karnataka Congress top guns fighting shy of applying for tickets

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary B S Shivanna, who is a close associate of Siddaramaiah, told The Indian Express that negotiations with filmmakers are on. “Siddaramaiah’s life is inspiring to the next generation as well. Coming from a rural background, he has been a staunch socialist and we want to show how he has been strongly fighting for social justice in the polluted electoral system. We want to show how his politics has always been based on principles and not attached to a materialistic world,” Shivanna said.

A PTI report said that on Tuesday, in Shivamogga, Siddaramaiah himself admitted that some people had approached him in this regard. Tangadagi, the former MLA from Kanakagiri Assembly constituency, also confirmed the plans, PTI reported.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:12:55 pm
