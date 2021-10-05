Karnataka: Covid recoveries outnumber new cases as testing rate drops

Covid-19 recoveries (575) recorded in Karnataka outnumbered new cases (523) in Karnataka Tuesday as the testing dropped to 87,303 across the state. At least 1.2 lakh samples were tested daily (barring Sundays) during the last fortnight, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths were also reported with the case fatality rate noted to be at 2.67 per cent. The test positivity rate, however, remained low at 0.59 per cent.

#Karnataka reports 523 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.59%. 14 more deaths reported from across state, 575 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5eVnZqFh3L — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 5, 2021

There are 11,926 active cases in the state with 7,599 of them in Bengaluru Urban alone. The capital city topped the list with most fatalities as four more people succumbed to the infection. The cumulative number of cases and deaths stands at 29,78,808 and 37,845 respectively.

At the same time, on the 262nd day since the inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 1,86,264 doses were administered till 3:30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Karnataka: Attendance at schools indicate slight drop

An average of 59.05 per cent students of Classes VI to X attended offline classes Tuesday, the third day since the Karnataka government permitted schools to conduct classes at 100 per cent capacity. The same on Friday was 60.5 per cent.

As per attendance reports compiled by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, the highest attendance (state average) for offline classes were reported among Class X students (61.82 per cent) while the least was among Class VII students (56.73 per cent).

Among districts, Belagavi Chikkodi educational district recorded highst attendance (over 80 per cent for Class IX -X and over 75 per cent for Class VI-VIII) while the lowest was noted in Bengaluru North (over 31 per cent for Class IX-X and 23 per cent for Class VI-VIII)

Mysuru: District admin bans entry to Chamundi Hills

The Mysuru district administration has banned entry of devotees to Chamundi Hills till Thursday (October 7).

According to Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, the orders were issued in a bid to avoid crowding at the temple atop the hills on Mahalaya Amavasya Wednesday. “However, all religious rituals will be performed by the priests,” he clarified.

As per the order, vehicles will not be permitted to enter the hills. Meanwhile, vehicles of the residents of Chamundi Hills, VIPs attending Dasara inauguration, and other officials are exempted from the prohibition.