Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 40,499 new cases, CM Basavaraj Bommai says peak expected in February

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 40,499 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stood at 18.80 per cent. Capital Bengaluru alone recorded 24,135 fresh coronavirus infections along with five deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,67,650. There were 23,209 recoveries on Wednesday.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest figures with 1,804 new cases, Hassan 1,785, Mysuru 1,341, and Mandya 1,340, followed by others.

The case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.05 per cent. Of the 21 deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban, four from Mysuru, three in Dakshina Kannada, and one each from Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Hassan, Raichur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Covid expected to peak in February, says CM

Experts who have studied the trend in various states have estimated that the Covid wave in the state could peak by January end or February first week, said CM Bommai on Wednesday.

Speaking of his Covid infection, Bommai, who was in home quarantine for the past 11-12 days, said: “the quarantine period is over. Covid test result has come negative. So I am back on my work from today.”

Decision on relaxation of Covid curfews likely on Friday

Bommai on Wednesday said a decision on relaxing Covid restrictions in the state would be taken after discussing the issue at a meeting with the experts on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at Bengaluru, the CM said that the number of hospitalisation cases is less in the current wave of Covid. “So there is an opinion that it would be better to carry on with daily life by following the Covid guidelines. The experts are examining it. They are set to present a comprehensive picture at the meeting to be held on Friday. A suitable decision would be taken after getting clarity about the issue,” Bommai said.

BBMP flags off 24X7 mobile testing unit

Mantra4Change and Suriya Foundation in association with the BBMP have donated a Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) to the civic body’s south zone division. The MTU was launched by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday. The Mobile Testing Unit is sponsored by the financial services company, Zerodha.

This mobile testing unit will be connected to the South zone Covid-19 war room along with mobile triage unit. The unit will be deployed at the 44 wards of the zone day and night, according to the calls recieved. If the experiment with the MTU is successful, other seven zones will also get one of the testing vehicles.

This Mobile testing unit will have a driver and a paramedic who will conduct Rapid antigen test. Consumables in the form of N95 masks, PPE Kits, Testing kits, thermal scanners and sanitizers are donated to 6 covid care centres in the south zone.

A total of 1,000 N95 masks, 300 PPE kits, 500 testing kits, 15 thermal scanners and 220 litres of hand sanitizers are donated.