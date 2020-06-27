Karnataka: Full lockdown on Sundays from July 5, night curfew to begin at 8 pm

CM Yediyurappa met ministers and top government officials in Bengaluru on Saturday to review Covid-19 situation in the state. (Express Photo) CM Yediyurappa met ministers and top government officials in Bengaluru on Saturday to review Covid-19 situation in the state. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka government Saturday decided to reimpose Sunday curfews in a bid to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Denying a complete lockdown, Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa announced Sunday curfews, beginning July 5. “No activities shall be permitted except essential services and supplies,” he said.

The government also decided to extend the timing of night curfew (from 9 pm to 5 am) to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29. Besides, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10.

Bengaluru on Saturday recorded 596 new Covid-19 cases — the biggest single-day spike. Three more deaths linked to the virus were also confirmed in the capital city.

At the same time, 918 new cases were reported from across the state as the tally in Karnataka rose to 11,923. The death toll in the state — with 11 more people succumbing to the infection — rose to 191.

As many as 8,888 cases and 146 deaths have been linked to the recorded in the last 30 days, as per statistics shared by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Set up more wholesale markets in Bengaluru: CM directs BBMP Commissioner

In a bid to decongest public spaces in Bengaluru, CM Yediyurappa directed BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to set up more wholesale vegetable markets in the city. “This should be done to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city,” he said.

Further, in a bid to augment treatment facilities in the state for Covid-19 patients, officers were directed to introduce a centralised bed-allocation system to speed up the hospitalisation process.

At the same time, the police were directed to use the control room wireless system to identify the location and to ensure easy movement of ambulances.

“The number of ambulances in service (in Bengaluru) to carry Covid patients should be enhanced to 250. Separate ambulances should be arranged to carry mortal remains of those succumbing to the infection,” Yediyurappa said in a meeting with ministers and top government officers in Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.