Kantara row: Karnataka High Court to hear Ranveer Singh’s plea to quash FIR over alleged religious mockery

The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition filed by actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at a public event held in Goa.

At IFFI Goa last year, Singh was seen addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage and lauding his performance in the latter’s 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.

Singh’s counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna for an early hearing, and submitted that two notices have been issued to the actor by the police.