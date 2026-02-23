Kantara row: Karnataka High Court to hear Ranveer Singh’s plea to quash FIR over alleged religious mockery

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka High Court will hear a petition filed by actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at a public event held in Goa.
At IFFI Goa last year, Singh was seen addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage and lauding his performance in the latter’s 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.
Singh’s counsel mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna for an early hearing, and submitted that two notices have been issued to the actor by the police.
Following this, the bench directed that the matter be posted for hearing on Tuesday.
Advocate Prashanth Methal had filed a private complaint before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court, alleging that Ranveer Singh hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at a public event.
As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor under sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The complainant alleged that Singh “mocked the sacred Daiva tradition” and verbally referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost”. He even claimed that Singh was aware that his actions on an international platform would hurt devotees’ religious sentiments, given his popularity worldwide.
Ranveer Singh later issued a public apology and assured that he would refrain from making such remarks or performing in the future.
The petition by way of interim relief seeks to stay all further proceedings in the case.
