‘Kantara’ row: Bengaluru police book actor Chetan Kumar over Bhoota Kola remarks

Days after actor Chetan Kumar said Bhoota Kola was not part of Hindu customs, the Bengaluru police booked him on Saturday under section 505 (2) [creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes] of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by a Bajrang Dal leader.

His statement came after Rishab Shetty, director of the recent Kannada blockbuster Kantara, said in an interview that Bhoota Kola was part of Hindu culture. The spirit that takes the form of a wild boar is part of the tradition, he said. “It is part of Hindu culture and rituals. I am a Hindu and I believe in my religion and customs which nobody can question. What we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma.”

Chetan called a press meet on Wednesday and said it “was practised by adivasis and there was no Brahminism in Bhoota Kola”.

“The worship of forests and the environment had been practised by adivasis even before the Hindu religion came into existence in India,” he said.

Chetan also said both Hindi imposition and Hindutva imposition were unacceptable. “Karnataka’s land had its own culture, tradition and history even before the Hindu religion began. Bhoota Kola and other practices are part of adivasi culture and have existed for several thousands years,” he added.

While the film fraternity has refrained from commenting, Hindutva activists have been vocal against Chetan’s statement. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said Chetan was an atheist and among those “intellectuals who criticised the culture of the land”. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike lodged a complaint with the Udupi police against the actor.

Chetan was booked, however, on the complaint lodged by Bajrang Dal Bengaluru North convener Shiv Kumar at the Seshadripuram police station.

Advertisement

When The Indian Express tried contacting Chetan over the phone, he did not respond to the calls.