Kannur International Airport seeks to connect Mysuru and Kodagu with Flybus

The Kannur International Airport authorities in Mattanur, Kerala has written to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) to provide its ‘Flybus’ services to the Kannur Airport from Mysuru, Kodagu districts in Karnataka.

The new Kannur International Airport which was opened in December 2018, serves passengers from Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kozhikode in Kerala and Kodagu and Mysuru in Karnataka. The airport is set to a boon for the tourism industry in south-west Karnataka. Tourism in the area is likely to get a boost as top destinations like Mysuru and Kodagu (Coorg) are within easy reach from Kannur.

The airport which is up on 1,900 acres and is just 58 km from Virajpet, about 90 km from Madikeri and 158 km from Mysuru. Earlier the flyers from Mysuru and Kodagu were using Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The regular flyers especially those going to Gulf countries from Mysuru and Kodagu are now heading to Kannur Airport and fly to destinations like Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Dammam, Doha, Bahrain, Riyadh, Sharjah and Muscat.

To get the flyers from these districts in Karnataka the Kannur airport authorities have written a letter to KSRTC recently. Confirming this development, BT Prabhakar Reddy, Divisional Controller, Bengaluru Central Division, KSRTC, told Indianexpress.com, “ We have received a request from the Kannur airport authorities to have Flybus service to the airport from Mysuru and Kodagu districts. The KSRTC is doing a survey in this route to see how it works out.”