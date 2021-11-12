Kannur-Bengaluru Express train derailed after boulders fall on it, all passengers safe

Seven coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi ghat section in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district as boulders fell on it at around 3.50 am on Friday.

All 2,348 passengers on board were safe, said Aneesh Hegde, the chief public relations officer of South Western Railway, said. No casualty or injury was reported.

Five coaches of Kannur-#Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of #Bengaluru Division, as the running train was hit by falling boulders at around 3.50 am today. According to the @SWRRLY, no injuries were reported following the derailment. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/auI5p8vtlo — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 12, 2021

SWR officials said the divisional railway manager of Bengaluru-Shyam Singh, along with a divisional team of senior officers and doctors, reached the spot on an accident relief train (ART) at 4.45 am. A team from Tamil Nadu’s Erode Junction also left for the spot on an ART.

“A total of 15 buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of the passengers. Five buses are being arranged at the accident site. Water and light refreshments have been arranged,” he added.

SWR has opened a helpdesk for passengers; Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

“Senior officers in the Head Quarter Disaster Management Cell, in Hubballi, are monitoring the situation closely,” said Aneesh. “Earthmoving equipment has been deployed to remove the boulders and restoration is in progress.”

Following the derailment of, South Western Railways (SWR) has diverted the following trains:

Train No. 02677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Superfast Special schedule departure at 06:10 hrs will be diverted to run via Baiyyappanahali, Bangarapet and Tirupattur.

Train No. 07236 Nagercoil Jn- KSR Bengaluru Festival Special schedule arrival at 09:10 hrs will be diverted to run via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru.

Train No. 07316 Salem – Yesvantpur Express Special schedule departure at 05:30 hrs at Salem will be regulated and rescheduled by 03:00 hrs