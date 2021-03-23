Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, ex-minister Lalitha Naik get security cover after alleged death threat

Days after an alleged letter threatening Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, former minister BT Lalitha Naik, and others with death, the Karnataka Home Department cleared security cover for them, while an investigation is underway to find those behind the letter.

Rajkumar confirmed to indianexpress.com that he has been assigned security escorts since Monday but chose not to comment any further on the issue.

Naik, also a noted writer, said, “After the letter was brought to the notice of the authorities, I have been provided with a security cover.”

On Sunday, she claimed to have received a letter from an anonymous sender threatening to kill her and three others, including Rajkumar and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi. “I received a letter in which it is written that I will be murdered on May 1. Apart from myself, a journalist, Shiva Rajkumar, and CT Ravi have also been threatened with murder. I treated it as a hoax because the person targeting Ravi will spare me, or if I was the target then Ravi should not be named,” she had said.

According to officials in the Home department, the security cover has been extended to “a couple of others as well, including the owner and editor of a regional news channel”.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would get the matter investigated thoroughly and bring the accused to book.