Kannada rappers Chindi Chitranna, Kata call out Bengaluru’s infamous potholes

What began as a casual meet-up between Kannada rappers Dr Deepak Shridhar (Chindi Chitranna) and Anoop KR (Kata) ended up as one that laid the foundation for the satirical rap track, ‘Aladsu’ (which translates to ‘shake’).

Canada-based Dr Deepak Shridhar is a scientist by profession while Bengaluru resident Anoop KR is a graphic designer.



“We had been following each other and have in fact been fans of each other’s work for quite some time now,” said Anoop KR.

When the two began discussing the ideas they had for their upcoming projects, the theme of Bengaluru’s infamous potholes struck them.

“Being a resident of Bengaluru, the problems caused by numerous potholes in the city are not new to me. When Chindi Chitranna told me about his idea to create a track surrounding the same, I definitely wanted to collaborate,” he said.

From Kambala, Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race, to Tonga carts, the music video projects the state’s rich culture.

The track calls out how the government has ‘recklessly’ spent the income of citizens without paying heed to Bengaluru’s crater-filled roads and the problems they cause to commuters.

A part of the lyrics translates to: “Bengaluru’s potholes are like the Mariana Trench.”

In a satirical manner, the music video points out how potholes cause spinal issues for commuters and, in turn, lead to medical expenditure. The artists also creatively highlight how inefficiently laid roads often wear out quickly.

“Art is the best possible medium to create awareness. When we raise awareness through our music, it reaches more people,” Anoop KR said. “As an artist, I also wanted to experiment and try something different. Also, as a resident of Bengaluru, I hoped to add value to society through the track,” he added.

The two rappers worked on ‘Aladsu’ for about a month and released it on December 28.