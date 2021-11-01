On Kannada Rajyotsava, Karnataka launches three digital services for citizens

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched three services – Janasevaka for public services at one’s doorstep; Janaspandana, an Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS); and as many as 30 contactless digital services in the Transport Department.

According to the chief minister, the three initiatives increase public convenience by offering various government services online. “All these services are successfully implemented in Bengaluru efficiently. They can be extended to rural areas. Public services at the doorstep will be launched in rural areas across the state on January 26,” Bommai said.

A government survey had found that nearly 60 lakh people in the state visit offices of the Transport Department for various services, he said, adding that now using the contactless services, efforts would be made to reduce this number.

Through IPGRS, the government promises a one-stop platform for citizens to raise complaints on any government scheme or service. It also has a helpline (1902). It has been modelled after the central government’s Centralized Public Grievance Redressal & Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) which extends 24×7 online support to citizens.

According to officials of the E-Governance Department, they have spent the last two months running the IPGRS on a pilot basis to understand how it responds to grievances raised by citizens. In the pilot phase, the IPGRS app available on Google Play Store received 1,583 grievances, most of which were related to the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

Meanwhile, Janasevaka will offer 56 services, including ration, at subsidised rates at people’s doorstep in all 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district.

“Arrangements have been made so that ration is delivered at the doorstep under the Janasevaka scheme. Ours is a pro-people government, which is reaching the doorstep of individuals. People’s faith in democracy strengthens when these essential services directly reach the citizens,” Bommai said.