Kannada Rajyotsava Day: Protests seeking separate state, call for black day mar celebrations

The 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Karnataka were marred by protests from a group demanding a separate state for the Kalyana Karnataka region and calls for a black day in Belagavi district by the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi. Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 to mark the formation of Karnataka state.

In Kalaburagi, police Tuesday detained activists of Kalyana Karnataka Prathyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, which seeks a separate state carved out of districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Bellary, among others.

The protesters were marching towards SPV circle in Kalaburagi, to hoist a separate flag for the state they have been demanding, when they were arrested. They alleged that injustice continued to be meted out towards the people of Kalyana Karnataka region as these districts have seen little development though its resources are used for the welfare of the entire state. A separate state is the only way to ensure development, the activists said.

In Belagavi, members of the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) observed a black day to protest the historical decision to include parts of Belagavi in Karnataka. MES activists, it can be recalled, protest on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day every year demanding that parts of Belagavi, which have a majority of Marathi speakers, be included in the state of Maharashtra. On Monday, the police prevented members of the Shiv Sena from entering the district as a precautionary measure.