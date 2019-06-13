Kannada filmstar Yash of KGF fame embroiled in a controversy over rented house

An FIR was registered against family members of Kannada filmstar Yash (of KGF fame) for allegedly vandalising their rented house in Kathriguppe, South Bengaluru.

Advertising

Yash and his family, who were residing in this house for nine years, have been involved in a legal tussle with the house owner for quite some time. The house owner, Muniprasad, then approached the court pleading that Yash be directed to vacate the house.

Following a court order, Yash and his family vacated the house on June 7, 2019. But the process was not easy.

Despite several reminders by Muniprasad, Yash and his family refused to vacate the house, after which the house owner sought legal intervention. Subsequently, Yash’s mother Pushpa was given time till March 31 to leave the house. But, she requested an extension until May 31.

Advertising

After Yash’s family moved out of the house, the house owners claimed that the lights, switches, kitchen slabs were found damaged and are blaming Yash’s family for the same, Girinagar police told Indianexpress.com.

The house owner filed the police complaint against Yash’s mother Pushpa and others on Saturday and an FIR has been registered.

Even as the case was going on for a long time, Yash has never publicly commented nor responded to media queries on this issue.

It is to be recalled that Yash was one of the main campaigners for Sumalatha who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.