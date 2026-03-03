Kannada film actress arrested after live-in partner’s body found in locked house

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Kannada actress, who has appeared in minor roles in films and TV serials, was arrested on Monday along with two others on charges of murder, after her live-in partner’s decomposed body was found inside their rented house in Vijayalakshmi Layout.
The police identified the victim as Mohan Krishna, a small-time financier, and the arrested accused as Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush. Bindu acted in minor roles in films like Bajrangi, Police Quarters, and Kalabhairava, and played several roles in Kannada TV serials.
The murder occurred on February 18 but only came to light on March 1 after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, and found Krishna’s body inside.
Krishna had separated from his wife and was in a live-in relationship with Bindu, the police said. Two months ago, they rented a house in Vijayalakshmi Layout, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Bagalagunte police station. As the couple had said that they would be vacating the house soon, the landlord had not drawn up a formal rental agreement, the police said.
After Krishna’s body was found, locals alerted the Bagalagunte police, who launched an investigation and allegedly learnt that Bindu had fallen in love with co-accused Vinay, who had expressed a desire to marry her. “Fearing that Krishna would stand in the way of their marriage, the two hatched a plan to kill him,” a police officer alleged.
According to the police, on February 18, Krishna, Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush held a party. During the party, an intoxicated Krishna allegedly attempted to sexually assault Bindu. Enraged by this, Vinay allegedly stabbed Krishna repeatedly with a knife. When he began screaming, all three accused wrapped cello tape around his mouth and nose, suffocating him to death, the police alleged. They then locked the house and fled, according to the police.
Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush were arrested after tracing their cellphone location and call data records, the police said. They were booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
