Kannada film actress arrested after live-in partner’s body found in locked house

A Kannada actress, who has appeared in minor roles in films and TV serials, was arrested on Monday along with two others on charges of murder, after her live-in partner’s decomposed body was found inside their rented house in Vijayalakshmi Layout.

The police identified the victim as Mohan Krishna, a small-time financier, and the arrested accused as Bindu, Vinay, and Dhanush. Bindu acted in minor roles in films like Bajrangi, Police Quarters, and Kalabhairava, and played several roles in Kannada TV serials.

The murder occurred on February 18 but only came to light on March 1 after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, and found Krishna’s body inside.