Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Kanteerava studio on Sunday early morning. The 46-year-old was declared dead at 2.30 pm on Friday following a heart attack.

Puneeth’s body was taken at around 5 am from Kanteerava stadium where it was kept for public to pay last respects. A 24-km procession was held before reaching Kanteerava studio, where his body was laid to rest next to his parents Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar.

The rituals were restricted to family members and other dignitaries including those from the film fraternity. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the attendees’ list was limited due to space constraints in the studio. The police officials decided to take out the procession in the wee hours aware that fans would be joining in huge numbers and it would become tough to handle. However, hundreds of fans were part of the procession.

Large LED screens were installed outside Kanteerava studio and in other places for public to view the final rites. A large number of fans gathered by 6 am in front of Kanteerava studio and on the procession route.