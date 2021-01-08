Kannada actor Radhika Kumarswamy appears before CCB in cheating case

Kannada Actor Radhika Kumarswamy appeared before Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday over alleged links with Yuvaraj alias Swamy, who was arrested for duping government job aspirants, politicians and others.

The actor has been accused of receiving money from Yuvaraj (52). During the investigation, according to CCB officials, they had found that Yuvaraj was operating around 47 accounts in which he had transferred Rs 15 lakh.

On Wednesday, the CCB questioned Raviraj, brother of Radhika, for his alleged financial links to Yuvaraj. Later Radhika spoke to the media and claimed that the money taken by Yuvaraj is part of the remuneration she received to act in an upcoming movie.

In a press conference, Radhika also said that she was acquainted with Yuvaraj for the last 17 years as he was her father’s friend. On Friday, the enquiry was conducted by a team headed by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nagaraj about the money transactions, Yuvaraj’s phone calls records, and Radhika’s statements before the media.

Yuvaraj was arrested by the CCB on December 16. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Detailed enquiry was done by ACP Nagaraj, further investigation based on what was told by Radhika will be done.”