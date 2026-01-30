Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunken driving as his SUV rams into 4 cars in Bengaluru

Mayur Patel, who made his film debut in the movie Mani (2003), also appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada in 2014. (Express Photo)

The Bengaluru traffic police Wednesday night booked Kannada actor, music director, and singer Mayur Patel for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his SUV into four cars at a traffic signal in Domlur. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 pm near the Commando Hospital traffic signal when Patel’s Toyota Fortuner struck a taxi from behind, triggering a chain collision that damaged four vehicles.

Taxi driver Srinivas, who subsequently filed a complaint in this regard, said the impact caused significant damage to multiple cars. The traffic police immediately conducted a breathalyser test on Mayur Patel at the site of the accident and the actor’s test results indicated that his blood alcohol content (BAC) was above the permissible limit of 30mg per 100ml of blood (0.03% BAC) under the Motor Vehicles Act.