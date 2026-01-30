Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunken driving as his SUV rams into 4 cars in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru traffic police Wednesday night booked Kannada actor, music director, and singer Mayur Patel for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and ramming his SUV into four cars at a traffic signal in Domlur. No injuries were reported in the incident.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 pm near the Commando Hospital traffic signal when Patel’s Toyota Fortuner struck a taxi from behind, triggering a chain collision that damaged four vehicles.
Taxi driver Srinivas, who subsequently filed a complaint in this regard, said the impact caused significant damage to multiple cars. The traffic police immediately conducted a breathalyser test on Mayur Patel at the site of the accident and the actor’s test results indicated that his blood alcohol content (BAC) was above the permissible limit of 30mg per 100ml of blood (0.03% BAC) under the Motor Vehicles Act.
An officer in charge of the investigation into the incident confirmed that Patel was driving the SUV in which he was travelling, and added that the actor did not dispute this. A police officer said Patel had also assured to repair the damaged vehicles.
Later, speaking to mediapersons, the complainant Srinivas said he had just bought the car on a bank loan to drive a taxi in the city. “I had bought the vehicle a week ago, and I wanted to earn a living using it. But now the vehicle is damaged and I don’t even have the money to pay the first EMI, which is due on February 5,” he said.
Patel must now appear before the jurisdictional court, pay a fine, and secure his vehicle’s release. Meanwhile, the police also found that his Toyota Fortuner’s insurance had expired for which a separate fine will have to be paid.
Mayur Patel, who made his film debut in the movie Mani (2003), also appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada in 2014.
