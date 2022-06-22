Kannada actor Dignath undergoes surgery in Bengaluru hospital, likely to be discharged today

Kannada actor Dignath is likely to be discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday after undergoing a successful surgery for a cervical spine injury the previous evening, according to a hospital statement.

“Mr Diganth was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore for further expert management of his cervical spine injury yesterday. Dr S Vidyadhara, HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon performed successful surgical fixation of the same last evening. Mr Diganth is recovering well and possibly will be discharged home today,” the hospital statement said.

Dignath suffered the cervical spine injury after he fell off a trampoline while on vacation with his family in Goa. He was initially admitted to Manipal Hospital in Goa on and later airlifted to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru before being rushed to the hospital at Old Airport Road on Tuesday.

Manipal Hospital officials in Goa confirmed that Diganth was brought to the hospital Monday and he underwent an MRI there. They said that he had suffered a cervical spine injury and was in need of surgery. While doctors in Goa were prepared to perform the surgery, they said the actor, who was with his wife Aindrita Ray, wished to go back to Bengaluru where the rest of his family is.

Sources said that the Goa chief minister’s office had also requested the hospital to enable a speedy air-lifting of Diganth to Bengaluru.