Plan to hold Kambala race during Mysuru Dasara celebrations runs into hot water

A government plan to introduce Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held in coastal Karnataka, into the historic Mysuru Dasara celebrations has drawn opposition from various quarters—from organisations to Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

The plan has attracted opposition ever since the Mysuru district administration started preliminary preparations to hold Kambala during the Dasara celebrations, organised in October.

A group of representatives from various organisations in Mysuru decided to form an action committee to protest against the plan to hold the event during the festival.

On Saturday, Yaduveer said using an event such as Kambala as an “exhibit” during Dasara was condemnable.