Plan to hold Kambala race during Mysuru Dasara celebrations runs into hot water

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A government plan to introduce Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held in coastal Karnataka, into the historic Mysuru Dasara celebrations has drawn opposition from various quarters—from organisations to Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.
The plan has attracted opposition ever since the Mysuru district administration started preliminary preparations to hold Kambala during the Dasara celebrations, organised in October.
A group of representatives from various organisations in Mysuru decided to form an action committee to protest against the plan to hold the event during the festival.
On Saturday, Yaduveer said using an event such as Kambala as an “exhibit” during Dasara was condemnable.
“It’s a unique celebration of the coastal region. It belongs to that soil and land. Like our Dasara, they have Kambala and other celebrations,” he said, noting that Kambala involves religious rituals.
“The BJP leader said festivals with a religious background should be handled sensitively. “Using the event just as an exhibition is condemnable,” he said.
The MP said the plan should be re-examined. He said both Dasara and Kambala have earned distinct identities, asking the government to preserve them.
Kambala is held across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Dasara celebrations are organised annually in Mysuru by the state government. Various events, poetry meets, concerts, and other cultural programmes are held during the 10-day festivities, culminating in the historic Jamboo Savari, the grand elephant procession.
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