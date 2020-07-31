Kamal Pant replaces Bhaskar Rao as new Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Bengauluru Police Commissioner IPS Kamal Pant. Bengauluru Police Commissioner IPS Kamal Pant.

The Karnataka government Friday appointed senior IPS officer Kamal Pant as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. The official notification was issued a couple of days before the completion of the one-year tenure of incumbent Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Rao was appointed as Bengaluru’s top cop on August 2, 2019.

Incidentally, the newly-appointed Police Commissioner — a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — took over charge from his batchmate Rao.

B Dayananda, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has now been appointed as the new ADGP (Intelligence), which was Pant’s previous post.

As per the order, Rao is posted until further orders as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Internal Security Division in Bengaluru. P S Sandhu, who handled the charge, was promoted as Director General of Police (Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units, and Economic Offences) on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd