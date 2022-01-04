Process to fill up, 14,000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka region soon, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

The recruitment process to fill up 14,000 posts in the Kalyana Karnataka region will soon be initiated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons upon his arrival at the Kalaburagi airport Tuesday.

The Hyderabad- Karnataka region, which has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka region comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys a special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness. The name Kalyana RPT Kalyana comes from the Kingdom of Kalyana, which was the epicentre of Sharana movement and Vachana Sahitaya preached and followed by several social reformers, including Basvanna.

Bommai said, “A financial approval has been given to fill up the posts and the recruitment to the various departments, including 5,000 posts in the Education department, will start soon.”

Replying to a question on Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), he said, full time officers would be posted and the board will be constituted in the next two days. A 3,000 crore action plan has been prepared for the Board and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

Covid meeting

A high-level meeting involving the Task Force and expert committee members would be held later in the evening to discuss the Covid situation. Bommai said, “A rise in Covid cases is being witnessed all over the world and in our neighbouring states. Stringent precautionary measures have been taken in the border districts to control the spread. Long term measures need to be drawn up for Covid control in the coming days,” Bommai said.

“Instructions have been issued to augment medical infrastructure. Arrangements have been made to ensure additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines,” he added. As for any chances of declaring holiday for schools, it would be decided based on experts’ suggestions, the CM said.

Replying to a question about the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state, he said, “The previous two waves of Covid dented the economy. The economy is showing signs of recovery now. Therefore, the state government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities.”

He also stressed on the importance of public cooperation in controlling Covid and appealed to them to follow the Covid guidelines diligently.

Reacting to the incident in Ramanagar Monday where minister Ashwath Narayan and Congress MP D K Suresh clashed on stage in front of him, Bommai said, “Such behaviour is not Karnataka’s culture. One can present their views in a gentle manner. This kind of behaviour is not good for anyone.”