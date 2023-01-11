Kalasa-Banduri project: Goa puts spanner in Karnataka’s plan to divert water

While the Karnataka government is all set to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project after the Centre approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) in December 2022, the chief wildlife warden of the Goa Forest Department on January 9 issued a stop-work notice to the Karnataka government as the project site falls within the jurisdiction of the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The notice issued by the chief wildlife warden, Goa, Saurabh Kumar stated that no water flowing into the sanctuary from Kalasa and Banduri rivulets can be diverted under Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“Whereas Kalasa Rivulet (nallah) and Bhandura Rivulet (nallah) flow through and within the said Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary and whereas the water from the said Kalasa Rivulet (nallah) is one of the sources of water for the said Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary and the wildlife existing therein and also other flora and fauna in the said Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary. And whereas under section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 there is a complete prohibition to divert any flow of water into or outside the sanctuary from any wildlife sanctuary except under and in accordance with permission granted by Chief Wildlife Warden, as per due procedure prescribed, and that too only for the benefit and purpose necessary for the improvement and better management of the wildlife sanctuary and wildlife therein,” the notice said.

The Goa Forest Department has also directed the Karnataka government to reply within 30 days.

“I am satisfied that you have committed a breach of section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Now therefore in exercise of power conferred under section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, I Saurabh Kumar, Chief Wildlife Warden, Goa, hereby call upon you to show cause as to why action under Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 should not be initiated against you for having violated section 29 of the said Act and why appropriate directions / orders should not be issued against you. Your reply should reach this office within 30 days of the receipt of this notice, failing which appropriate orders/ directions shall be issued against you under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972,” the notice said.

It added, “You are further hereby directed to stop any activity of diverting/ stopping / reducing the flow of the Kalasa Rivulet (nallah) and Bhandura Rivulet (nallah) including construction of any dam, bundhara, canal or any other structure, project etc. which can be used for such diversion/ stoppage / reduction of flow of water into the Sanctuary.”

The aim is to take up the Kalasa Banduri project by diverting water from Mahadayi to meet the drinking water needs of Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot and Gadag districts.

In a tweet on January 10, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Had a very productive meeting with members of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan (MBA) in Panaji. Explained to them in detail about the efforts taken by the Govt on all fronts to safeguard Goa’s interests regarding Mahadayi. I thank the MBA team for their valuable inputs. The Chief Wild Warden Goa today has issued a stop work notice to the Karnataka Govt which is another step in the right direction.”