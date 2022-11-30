Kalaburagi police crack murder case of local BJP leader, say family dispute over property was motive

The murder case of Mallikarjun Muthyala, a local BJP leader in the Sedam region of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, has been solved following the arrest of his relative and three men he hired to commit the crime, the Kalaburagi police said on Monday. The motive for the crime was anger over Muthyala’s demands for a share in properties belonging to the family of one of his daughters-in-law, the police added.

Muthyala, 64, a small-time BJP leader belonging to the backward class Koli Kabbaliga community, was found murdered at his electronics shop in Kalaburagi with his private parts mutilated on the morning of November 15. His murder had created a sensation with suggestions that the crime was politically motivated. He was reportedly on the verge of switching parties and joining the JDS when the murder occurred.

Muthyala, who used to sleep in his shop every night, was found in a semi-dressed state by his son Vishnu after he did not return home as per his daily routine. Muthyala was killed when he stepped out of his shop to urinate on the night of November 14, the police investigation found.

“This person’s (Muthyala’s) son had married a girl from the Lingayat community. The girl’s family was very well off. This person had been insisting that the daughter should also get a share of the family property and that it should be shared equally between the two children,” Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police (SP) Isha Pant said.

Muthyala’s demand allegedly created friction in his daughter-in-law’s family and her brother decided to kill him, the police said.

Lingaraj, the brother of Muthyala’s daughter-in-law, hired three men, Avinash Rathod, Karan Rathod, and Vijay Kumar, to execute the murder for a fee of Rs 10 lakh with Rs 5 lakh paid in advance, the Kalaburagi police said.

The police said they cracked the case through technical analysis of cell phone usage patterns in Sedam around the day of the crime, adding that they have recovered Rs 4 lakh of the contract amount.