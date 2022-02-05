scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
‘Kabir of Karnataka’ Ibrahim Sutar dies at 82

The social worker and Padma Shri award winner was popular among the public, especially in north Karnataka, for his spiritual discourses.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
February 5, 2022 12:38:13 pm
Padma Shri awardee and social worker Ibrahim Sutar

Padma Shri awardee and social worker Ibrahim Sutar passed away in Karnataka on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

Fondly referred to as the “Kabir of Kannada”, Sutar was known for his work towards spreading social and communal harmony. Ibrahim is popular among the public, especially in north Karnataka, for his spiritual discourses. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other leaders condoled his demise.

Family sources said the cremation will be held on Sunday. Sutar is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

