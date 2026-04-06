Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: K-RIDE encashes Rs 57 crore bank guarantees after L&T dispute

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, or K-RIDE, has successfully encashed performance bank guarantees worth Rs 57 crore issued by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) through YES Bank, following an arbitration tribunal’s rejection of L&T’s plea to block the move.

The guarantees were linked to civil works under Corridors 2 and 4 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). K-RIDE completed the encashment on Saturday (April 4), after the tribunal upheld its position that L&T had defaulted on both corridor contracts and terminated the agreements unlawfully, outside the stipulated contractual terms.

The dispute escalated after L&T terminated the agreements and obtained a commercial court stay against the encashment. L&T also invoked the arbitration clause, leading to the formation of a tribunal comprising retired Supreme Court and high court judges to review claims from both sides. The commercial court subsequently referred all related matters to this tribunal.