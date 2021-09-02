Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park to be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha on Thursday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding the Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu to be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa, who was the first Indian commander-in-chief after Indian independence.

Cariappa hailed from Kodagu and Simha said the people demand that the Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park be renamed after him. “Requesting the Hon. @CMofKarnataka Bommai Sir, to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve as FM K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District,” he said while sharing the letter he wrote to the CM on Twitter.

Requesting the Hon. @CMofKarnataka Bommai Sir, to rename Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve as FM K.M.Cariappa Nagarahole National Park & Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru & Kodagu District. pic.twitter.com/qROeAIkAzx — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) September 2, 2021

The demand comes after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam cabinet decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park on the north bank of the Brahmaputra as Orang National Park. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah termed the Assam governmen’ts decision “foolish”.

Earlier, after the Modi-led central government announced that the country’s highest sporting honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna would be renamed after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, an online petition urging the government to change the name of park in Kodagu was created addressing Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Pratap Simha and the PM’s office.

The online petition launched by Naveen Madappa and Vinay Kaypand argues that the park was originally known as Nagarahole and was renamed after Rajiv Gandhi “to please a particular family and its party”. It has called for either reverting to its original name or renaming it after Field Marshal Cariappa.

Carriappa who was India’s first commander-in-chief of the Army after independence, is also one of the two recipients of the ‘Field Marshal’ title with the other being Sam Manekshaw. Carriappa was born in Coorg Province, which is present-day Kodagu district, in 1899.