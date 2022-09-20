Judicial commission to probe encroachments on lakes, drains in Bengaluru, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

After a week-long debate over the recent havoc caused by the rains in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that the government will set up a judicial commission to probe encroachments on lakes, buffer zones and stormwater drains (SWDs) in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The commission will comprise a judicial officer and two technical experts and action will be taken based on its inquiry, Bommai said. Stating that the whole system has been rigged, Bommai said, “Let the public get to know who was in charge when the lakes were encroached upon and who supported them by providing licences for construction of buildings illegally.”

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah welcomed Bommai’s move. “Let the probe reveal when the lakes were encroached and what was the situation of lakes and what is the present status. Let the guilty be punished,” he said.

With the recent rains inundating the IT capital, the citizens of Bengaluru had blamed civic agencies for illegally allowing construction of buildings that led to the encroachments of lakes and SWDs even as both the BJP and the Congress passed the buck during the ongoing Assembly session.

According to Bommai, about 2,626 encroachments were identified and 428 were removed in 2016 and 1,502 were removed from 2018 till date. The government, he said, was ready to remove the remaining encroachments and no harm will be done to IT/BT companies. “Influential people interfere and do politics whenever anti-encroachment drives are conducted. However, this time we will show no mercy and if no steps are taken, flooding will haunt the city again,” Bommai said.

Bommai said that a dedicated task force would be in place for remodelling the existing SWD network and Rs 300 crore will be allocated for it. “A task force will be set up for remodelling the existing SWD network and, if needed, to develop and maintain new drains in Bengaluru,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress and BJP blamed each other for the encroachments in the city. Bommai in his response alleged that the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had attempted to wipe out lakes in Bengaluru but it decided not to following public outcry.

Congress MLA K J George, who was minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as chief minister, challenged the BJP to show if there was even one lake that was encroached during their tenure. The claims are misleading and false, he said.

In response, Revenue Minister R Ashoka looked back 3-4 decades stating that many areas, including Nagabhavi, Dollars Colony, BTM Layout, 2nd and 3rd phase of HAL were built on lakes. He questioned the government in office when these lakes were turned into layouts.

Ashoka informed the House that 42 lakes were closed down in Bengaluru so far where 28 lakes were “swallowed” by government-controlled Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), five by BBMP and seven by encroachers.

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda intervened and said that there was no point of discussing it but to find a solution for the problems. “What is the point of discussing layouts that were formed 3-4 decades ago? Majestic bus stand was built on a lakebed, will you remove it now? Try to find solutions to the problems and not find whose fault it was which took place 3-4 decades ago,” he added.