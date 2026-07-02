Bengaluru murder accused attacks police during spot inspection, shot in leg

The Bengaluru police, investigating the murder of a criminal in JP Nagar, on Wednesday shot the prime accused in the leg after he allegedly attacked officers during a spot evidence collection, a senior officer said.

The police said the accused, hailing from Konanakunte, was involved in the murder of Raju alias Rajubhai, a 29-year-old criminal, who was allegedly chased and hacked to death near IG Circle under the jurisdiction of JP Nagar Police Station on June 27. The police suspect the murder was the fallout of a long-standing gang rivalry and old enmity. Investigators are probing whether it was a revenge killing linked to an earlier murder case in which the victim had been an accused.

The accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has 14 criminal cases registered against him, including two murder cases and five cases of attempt to murder, the police said.

Following the murder, the police formed eight teams to trace the accused. They arrested all four suspects within two days of the crime, said an officer.

Test Identification Parade being conducted

On Wednesday, the four accused were taken to the crime scene on Hemmigepura Road in Thalaghattapura limits near NICE Road for a spot mahazar as part of the investigation. According to the police, after the mahazar was completed, the prime accused allegedly turned violent and began pelting stones at the investigating team, targeting the inspector and other police personnel.

“PSI Savinaya of JP Nagar Police Station first fired a warning shot in self-defence. When the accused allegedly continued the attack, the officer fired at his leg to restrain him,” said a senior officer. The accused was subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

The police said a Test Identification Parade is being conducted because there are several eyewitnesses to the murder.

Previous cases

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Investigators have also linked the accused and his associates to a chain-snatching incident in KR Puram on the night of June 27, during which the gang used pepper spray to rob a victim before fleeing. The police are probing the gang’s involvement in both cases.

The remaining three accused also have multiple criminal cases against them, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said further details will be shared as the probe progresses.