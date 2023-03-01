scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
JP Nadda flags off BJP Rath Yatra in Karnataka; Rajnath and Shah to launch 3 more

Some BJP supporters disrupted J P Nadda’s speech demanding that B S Yediyurappa, who spoke for around 10 minutes before the national president, be allowed to speak for some more time.

karnataka assembly electionsThe ruling party will hold around 75 public meetings and more than 150 roadshows during the four yatras, Nadda said, addressing a public meeting. (Express)
With weeks left for polling in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda launched the first of the party’s four Rath Yatras at Male Mahadeshwara Hills near Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. The yatras—three of which will be flagged off in the next three days—will travel to the state’s different parts and reach out to voters.

This marks the second phase of campaigning by the saffron party, which organised several Jana Sankalpa Yatras in the past couple of months in various districts. The Rath Yatras, according to the BJP, will travel to all the 224 constituencies and are expected to travel around 8,000 km.

The second of the four yatras will be launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Nandgad in Belagavi on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the third and fourth yatras at Basavakalyan in Bidar district and in Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The ruling party will hold around 75 public meetings and more than 150 roadshows during the four yatras, Nadda said, addressing a public meeting.

Some BJP supporters disrupted Nadda’s speech demanding that the party’s Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who spoke for around 10 minutes before the national president, be allowed to speak for some more time.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 20:27 IST
