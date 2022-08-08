Jowar roti and ragi balls proposed for midday meals in north and south Karnataka

Updated: August 8, 2022 7:55:04 pm
Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has proposed to introduce jowar roti and ragi balls in the midday meal scheme and written to the central government seeking jowar and ragi at subsidised rates for the purpose.
According to Vishal R, commissioner of the department of public instruction, jowar roti and ragi balls are selected to fit the cuisine preferences of north Karnataka and south Karnataka respectively. “We have requested the government of India to approve the introduction of ragi balls and jowar roti in the midday meals, for which the food ministry has to give clearance. This is not a mandatory menu that we are thrusting on the students. If students want to go ahead with rice, they can still opt for that. The motive is to address the malnutrition problem at every level possible and also cater to the local cuisines that are prominent in the region of south and north Karnataka,” said Vishal, who has written to the central government on the initiative twice, first in May and on Monday.
“We will take into consideration the availability of resources like cooks and kitchens in every school and also the food choices of the students, based on which this initiative will be implemented. The initiative will be funded from the Rs 900 crore already allocated for midday meals. The plan is to introduce this across the state and if the central government approves this, we can introduce this in the current academic year itself,” he said.
However, critics said the government should provide eggs as well as more vegetables, pulses and cereals to schoolchildren. Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, a physician, said, “Wheat and rice are actually the root cause of many of the modern-day disorders among children. However, considering that ragi balls and jowar roti are staples of south and north Karnataka, this is a welcome move. But it is important for the government to also focus on providing eggs every day, and prioritise cereals, vegetables and pulses.”
