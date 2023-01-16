Journalist Gauri Lankesh murder trial proceedings to be held in-camera on prosecution plea

A special court in Bengaluru for organised crime cases has decided to hold in-camera proceedings in the murder trial of journalist Gauri Lankesh following reports of alleged threats to witnesses in the case.

Lankesh, 55, was killed on September 5, 2017, after four bullets were fired at her by a man wearing a helmet—now identified by the Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) as Parashuram Waghmore—at her home after she returned from work as the editor of the Kannada publication Lankesh Patrike. The killer had arrived on a motorcycle with an accomplice now identified by the SIT as Ganesh Miskin alias Mithun, 35.

The SIT has named 17 people from Hindutva fringe outfits for hatching the conspiracy and shooting down of Gauri Lankesh.

The trial in the murder case is scheduled to resume this week even as the presiding officer in the case, Ramachandra Huddar, has been recommended for elevation to the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium. Last month, the special court agreed to a plea filed by the prosecution for holding in-camera proceedings in the trial of the murder of the journalist.

During a hearing in the trial in November 2022, Special Public Prosecutor S Balan had told the court that a person had received threats for agreeing to become a witness and identifying the alleged shooter in the case, Waghmore, as a former Sri Rama Sena activist from the state’s Vijaypura region where he was known as a “body-builder”.

The witness, when asked by the court regarding Balan’s statement, did not state on record that he had received threats against testifying in the case.

“The proceedings are going to be held in camera going forward. There are many reasons. Some unwanted persons are coming to the court and watching so I filed an application for holding the hearings in-camera. Next, I have to file an application for witness protection also,” Balan had said.

Since the trial began on July 4, 2022, the special court has examined more than 30 of the over 200 witnesses in the case, including the complainant Kavitha Lankesh, the younger sister of the murdered journalist, many associates of key accused persons who were aware of the involvement of these men with right-wing extremist activities and an expert who provided a report indicating the presence of DNA samples of the alleged shooter on a toothbrush that was recovered after it was disposed from a hideout in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the trial is set to see a second change of judge with the present presiding officer Huddar, the Principal Sessions Judge, being picked for elevation to the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium. Trial in the case is expected to continue under Huddar until his swearing-in as a High Court judge.

In August 2022, the then principal district and sessions judge in Bengaluru, C M Joshi, who was conducting the trial, was elevated to the Karnataka High Court.

As the trial court judge in the Gauri Lankesh case, Justice Joshi had set an agenda for a speedy trial with hearings scheduled for the second week of every month. The judge overruled demands by defence advocates to conduct the trial with the physical presence of all the accused and ordered their presence by video conferencing to allow a speedy trial.

The decks were cleared for the conduct of the trial in the case in October 2021 following the framing of charges of murder, organised crime, and gun crimes, against 17 members of an extremist right-wing syndicate by the principal sessions court which is also a special court for organised crimes in Bengaluru. The framing of charges had been delayed for over two years on account of the coronavirus pandemic and due to multiple applications filed by the accused themselves.

The SIT has framed charges under Section 302, under Section 120 B for criminal conspiracy as well as other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for crimes carried out with criminal knowledge and intention. It has also framed charges under the Karnataka Organised Crime Act, 2000, and the Arms Act, 1959, on account of trained gunmen carrying out the murder. The SIT filed a 9235-page additional charge sheet apart from a preliminary charge sheet in the murder case.