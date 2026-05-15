Jordanian student alleges abduction, robbery by gang posing as FRRO officials in Bengaluru

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A Jordanian teenager studying at a private college in Bengaluru recently alleged that he was abducted, threatened at knifepoint, and robbed by a gang posing as officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
In a complaint submitted to the Director General and Inspector General of Police, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the FRRO, and the Jordanian Embassy, the student, Abdul Karim Al Zubi, 19, alleged that around six unidentified men forcibly entered his residence at HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar at around 6 am earlier this week, claiming to be FRRO officers conducting a search.
According to the complaint, the men locked the doors from inside after entering the house and threatened the occupants with a knife. The accused allegedly robbed Rs 1.37 lakh in cash, a scooter, and an iPhone. The complaint further stated that the accused deleted data from the phone before smashing and damaging the device.
Zubi alleged that the gang then forcibly took him in a vehicle under the pretext of taking him to the FRRO. Later, one of his acquaintances was also allegedly forced into the same vehicle near a hotel.
The complainants alleged that they were driven around different parts of Bengaluru for several hours and threatened repeatedly. According to the complaint, the accused claimed to have influence over local police officials and warned the victims that false narcotics cases would be foisted on them if they did not comply with their demands.
The victims further alleged that the gang attempted to coerce them into selling narcotic substances and threatened to kill them or plant weapons and drugs on them if they refused.
“They threatened me with a knife to my neck,” Zubi said in a video statement circulated on social media, adding that the accused warned him against approaching the police.
The complainants stated that they were released near their residence in the evening, but alleged that the threats and demands for money continued over phone calls even after their release.
The complaint, filed through advocate Owaiz Hussain, sought registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offences including house trespass, personation of public servants, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, armed robbery, extortion, and criminal intimidation.
The complainants also sought protection, recovery of the stolen property, and an inquiry into the alleged involvement of any police personnel.
Zubi further alleged that when he approached the police station to file a complaint, officers initially refused to register it, citing technical issues with the computer system.
“I came to study in Bengaluru because it is considered safe, but I am not getting help from the police when I am in distress,” he said, adding that he had approached the Jordanian Embassy for assistance.
However, the police have not yet registered an FIR regarding this complaint. “We suspect there may have been a financial dispute between him and the accused that led to the incident,” an officer said. The police will register a complaint and initiate an investigation after questioning him.
Advocate Hussain said complaints had been submitted to the Bengaluru police commissioner and the FRRO seeking immediate action. “We demand that the police register an FIR immediately and begin an investigation,” he said.
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