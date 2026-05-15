Jordanian student alleges abduction, robbery by gang posing as FRRO officials in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police will register a complaint and initiate an investigation after questioning the accused. (Representative Image)

A Jordanian teenager studying at a private college in Bengaluru recently alleged that he was abducted, threatened at knifepoint, and robbed by a gang posing as officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

In a complaint submitted to the Director General and Inspector General of Police, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the FRRO, and the Jordanian Embassy, the student, Abdul Karim Al Zubi, 19, alleged that around six unidentified men forcibly entered his residence at HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar at around 6 am earlier this week, claiming to be FRRO officers conducting a search.

According to the complaint, the men locked the doors from inside after entering the house and threatened the occupants with a knife. The accused allegedly robbed Rs 1.37 lakh in cash, a scooter, and an iPhone. The complaint further stated that the accused deleted data from the phone before smashing and damaging the device.