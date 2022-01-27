Joint session of Karnataka legislature from Feb 14 to 25: CM Bommai

The joint session of the Karnataka state legislature would be held from February 14 to 25 and the budget session in the first week of March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, Bommai said many vital issues were discussed after the cabinet meeting such as Covid management and problems being faced by schools and colleges. The petitions from schools, colleges and organisations have been placed before the expert committee. A suitable decision would be taken based on the report from the experts.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also discussed the BBMP elections. “It has been decided to successfully face the BBMP election by deploying ministers from other districts too along with ministers of Bengaluru,” he added.

As the Bommai-led government completes six months in office on Friday, a handbook on the government’s achievements would be released.

“Instructions have been issued to ministers to present the achievements of their respective ministries through print and electronic media by holding media conferences so that the performance could get wide publicity to reach the people,” Bommai said.

The BJP state president would soon convene a meeting to brainstorm on the issues related to party organisation and foster better coordination in the days ahead between the party and the government. It has been decided to work and march ahead unitedly, Bommai said.

Reacting to objections raised by Congress leaders about huge gatherings at the Derby races violating Covid guidelines, Bommai said, “There is no permission for large gatherings. Covid guidelines should be strictly followed. Suitable action will be taken if the guidelines have been violated.”

Replying to a question about Congress’ allegations of discrimination in allocation of funds and the BBMP meetings being held with a motive to help the party in the civic polls, Bommai said, “the very purpose of Congress is to make allegations. Let them recall what they did when they were in power.”