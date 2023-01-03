scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar seeks police action against distortion of his play

Karnataka State Kurubara Sangha president B Subramanya has also lodged a complaint against the organisers of the play.

Kambar, who is also the president of the Sahitya Akademi, sought action against persons behind staging the play without permission at Mysuru's Rangayana. (File photo)

Jnanpith award winner Chandrashekar Kambar Monday sought action from Mysuru city police for the alleged unauthorised use and distortion of his play Sambashiva Prahasana while being enacted in a drama.

In a letter addressed to Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh B, Kambar, who is also the president of the Sahitya Akademi, sought action against persons behind staging the play without permission at Mysuru’s Rangayana and also for distorting the content of the play.

Kambar’s letter reached the Mysuru police Monday. Ramesh B said that the letter has been forwarded to Jayalakshmipuram police station for further inquiry.

Sambashiva Prahasana was staged at Rangayan Saturday evening which sparked off a row among a section of audience which took objection to the way former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar were portrayed. Tension prevailed after the organisers were questioned over the same.

More from Bangalore

Karnataka State Kurubara Sangha president B Subramanya has also lodged a complaint against the organisers of the play and on Tuesday, welcomed Kambar’s move for writing the letter to the city police commissioner. Subramanya also demanded the state government to caution the director of Rangayana and deputy director of the Department of Kannada and Culture for allowing such plays with poor taste.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 20:18 IST
