JICA extends loan worth Rs 2,391 crore for water supply, sewage treatment facilities in Bengaluru

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement with the Government of India to provide Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Rs 2,391 crore for the construction of water supply and sewerage facilities under a Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Project (Phase 3).

The project aims to provide safe and stable water supply and sewerage services by carrying out the construction of a water treatment and sewage treatment plants and related facilities for the residents in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas, including the recently-added 110 villages in the municipal limit, where approximately 3.5 million people are expected to be benefitted from the project.

JICA has been supporting the construction of water supply and sewage facilities and services in the core city and surrounding Urban Local Body areas of Bengaluru under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) since 1996 under phase 1 and 2.

The loan agreement was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA, India.

Speaking on this occasion, Mitsunori said, “The installation of the water supply and sewerage facilities had been significantly promoted in the core city of Bengaluru but there were no such facilities in the 110 villages of BBMP. With the rapid growth of population and the economy, we are hopeful that the project will provide safe and reliable water supply to BBMP areas by constructing a water treatment plant and sewage treatment plants together with related facilities. In addition, it will provide an opportunity for BWSSB to review and develop a new business plan for ensuring sustainability.”

JICA in its statement stated that non-existent water supply and sewerage facilities in 110 villages encompasses an urgent need for development in order to provide safe drinking water to the residents and to maintain the hygienic environment of Bengaluru suburb areas.