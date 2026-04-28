Jharkhand woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in rented Bengaluru house

The 34-year-old woman was found in a semi-decomposed state. The circumstances surrounding her death have raised questions, as her body was found naked. (Representational image)

A 34-year-old woman, who used to work in a private company in Bengaluru, was found dead in a semi-decomposed state inside her rented house in the city, the police said on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as a native of Jharkhand and said that she had been staying alone.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police broke open the door and discovered the body. Officials suspect the death may have occurred at least two to three days earlier.

“She had been working at a private firm and left her job in March 2025. We found torn papers scattered across the room, and the old company ID card was recovered from the spot,” an officer said.