Jharkhand woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in rented Bengaluru house

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A 34-year-old woman, who used to work in a private company in Bengaluru, was found dead in a semi-decomposed state inside her rented house in the city, the police said on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as a native of Jharkhand and said that she had been staying alone.
The incident came to light after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police broke open the door and discovered the body. Officials suspect the death may have occurred at least two to three days earlier.
“She had been working at a private firm and left her job in March 2025. We found torn papers scattered across the room, and the old company ID card was recovered from the spot,” an officer said.
The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death have raised questions, as the body was found naked. The police have registered an unnatural death report. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further details are awaited.
According to the homeowner, the victim had been staying in the house for the past three years. She was unmarried and primarily communicated in Hindi. “She was often visited by a young man, and they would frequently argue. However, the reason for their disputes was not known,” the house owner said. The police are investigating these claims.
The homeowner said she last saw her tenant on Thursday last week, while she went downstairs to purchase groceries. “After that, she was not seen. Neighbours informed us about the foul smell. When we opened the door, she was lying naked in a pool of blood, and the body was badly decomposed,” she said.
The police are examining the woman’s call records and social circle to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to her death. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report, police officials said.
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