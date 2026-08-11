‘Don’t want to hijack protest’: Abhijeet Dipke says won’t go to Jharkhand

Strongly condemning what he called “brutal lathi-charge” by the police on protesting students in Jharkhand Monday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke Tuesday indicated that he would not join the demonstrators agitating against the alleged irregularities in the state recruitment examinations.

Thousands of protesting students and job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters breached multiple layers of barricading.

The protesters alleged that police also resorted to a lathi-charge, leaving several people injured, including student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike.

“Mahato is leading the protest in Jharkhand. He was leading the protest effectively. We don’t want to hijack the protest…,” Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar this afternoon.

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The CJP founder was responding to a question on why he was not travelling to Jharkhand to lead the protest there.

Dipke said the CJP wants to ensure that “more and more people come forward to lead the students’ movement”. “We want new faces. Devendra Mahato is the leader of the protest in Jharkhand, and we want him to continue doing so,” he added.

Dipke said he was in touch with Mahato and other student leaders. “Our team is also there in Jharkhand. This morning, I spoke to them and inquired about the students who have been hospitalised,” he said.

Support for Mahato

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Dipke spoke to Mahato, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, via video call.

“In a deeply distressing incident, student leader Mahato—who was already physically exhausted due to a nine-day peaceful hunger strike—was subjected to a brutal police baton charge. Following this attack, his condition is critical, and he has been placed on oxygen support,” the CJP said in a press release today.

The CJP said while speaking to Dipke, Mahato described the police action against the protesting students. “It is a bitter truth that a person who chose the path of peaceful protest was subjected to such cruel physical violence. The lathi-charge on his already fatigued body triggered severe chest pain and serious injuries, pushing his condition to a life-threatening level,” it said.

“Whether it is Jantar Mantar in New Delhi or the streets of Jharkhand, such inhumane and cruel police oppression against peacefully protesting students is completely unacceptable. Devendra Bhai is a true hero who is putting his life on the line for the student community. The CJP stands firmly behind him in this just struggle. We salute his extraordinary courage, perseverance, and strength,” it added.

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The CJP demanded an immediate and impartial inquiry into the arbitrary police action, along with accountability and action against the officials who ordered the lathi-charge on the fasting students. The CJP said that the voices of youth and students cannot be suppressed through government oppression or the use of physical force.