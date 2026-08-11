‘Don’t want to hijack protest’: Abhijeet Dipke says won’t go to Jharkhand

The CJP founder said Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato should continue leading the campaign against alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 09:33 AM IST
Abhijeet Dipke, Jharkhand student protest, Abhijeet Dipke Jharkhand, CJP Jharkhand protest, Jharkhand students protest, Devendra Nath Mahato, Ranchi student protest, Jharkhand recruitment exam protest, Jharkhand lathi-charge, student protests Ranchi, CBI probe Jharkhand exams, Cockroach Janta Party, ranchi news, Indian Express newsDipke said the CJP wants to ensure that “more and more people come forward to lead the students' movement”. (Photo: X/@Cockroachisback)
Make us preferred source on Google

Strongly condemning what he called “brutal lathi-charge” by the police on protesting students in Jharkhand Monday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke Tuesday indicated that he would not join the demonstrators agitating against the alleged irregularities in the state recruitment examinations.

Thousands of protesting students and job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters breached multiple layers of barricading.

The protesters alleged that police also resorted to a lathi-charge, leaving several people injured, including student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike.

“Mahato is leading the protest in Jharkhand. He was leading the protest effectively. We don’t want to hijack the protest…,” Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar this afternoon.

Also Read | From 7 am to 7 pm: How the march to Jharkhand Assembly unfolded

The CJP founder was responding to a question on why he was not travelling to Jharkhand to lead the protest there.

Dipke said the CJP wants to ensure that “more and more people come forward to lead the students’ movement”. “We want new faces. Devendra Mahato is the leader of the protest in Jharkhand, and we want him to continue doing so,” he added.

Dipke said he was in touch with Mahato and other student leaders. “Our team is also there in Jharkhand. This morning, I spoke to them and inquired about the students who have been hospitalised,” he said.

Support for Mahato

Story continues below this ad

Dipke spoke to Mahato, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital, via video call.

“In a deeply distressing incident, student leader Mahato—who was already physically exhausted due to a nine-day peaceful hunger strike—was subjected to a brutal police baton charge. Following this attack, his condition is critical, and he has been placed on oxygen support,” the CJP said in a press release today.

The CJP said while speaking to Dipke, Mahato described the police action against the protesting students. “It is a bitter truth that a person who chose the path of peaceful protest was subjected to such cruel physical violence. The lathi-charge on his already fatigued body triggered severe chest pain and serious injuries, pushing his condition to a life-threatening level,” it said.

Also Read | ‘CJP to remain a pressure group’: Abhijeet Dipke rules out politics, backs Jharkhand protests

“Whether it is Jantar Mantar in New Delhi or the streets of Jharkhand, such inhumane and cruel police oppression against peacefully protesting students is completely unacceptable. Devendra Bhai is a true hero who is putting his life on the line for the student community. The CJP stands firmly behind him in this just struggle. We salute his extraordinary courage, perseverance, and strength,” it added.

Story continues below this ad

The CJP demanded an immediate and impartial inquiry into the arbitrary police action, along with accountability and action against the officials who ordered the lathi-charge on the fasting students. The CJP said that the voices of youth and students cannot be suppressed through government oppression or the use of physical force.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments