Jharkhand man found dead in Bengaluru was a lynching victim: police

Child-lifting rumours have claimed the life of a 33-year-old Jharkhand man after a mob attacked him in Bengaluru, according to police, who have detained six people for questioning in connection with the September 23 incident.

Police said Sanjay Tudu, who worked as a mason in Ramamurthy Nagar, was found dead on September 24. He was allegedly assaulted by a mob that mistook him for a child-lifter on September 23 night. Police also said the Hoysala police had rescued Tudu from the mob, but did not explain how his body was discovered in the KR Puram police station limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Girish S said, “As there were no serious body injuries found on the unidentified dead person, a case of CrPC 174(C) was registered at the KR Puram police station. Further investigation revealed that he had been lynched by members of the public in Ramamurthy Nagar thinking that he was a child-lifter. In this connection, the KR Puram police registered a case of IPC 302 (murder). Six persons have been taken into custody for questioning.”

Girish said the deputy commissioner of police (east) was inquiring into whether there was any lapse on the part of police. An officer said police who were patrolling the area were being questioned.

According to police, it took them eight days to identify the body as Tudu. They managed to contact his wife and, after a postmortem on October 3, handed over the body to his family. “On Thursday, we got the postmortem report, which indicated that Sanjay was assaulted and there were a lot of external and internal injuries,” a police officer said.

Rumours about child-lifters have been doing the rounds in the state for more than a month and there have been several mob attacks, especially in the Belagavi region. In September, a few sadhus from Uttar Pradesh who were headed to Rameshwaram were attacked at Gokak in Belagavi district by a mob that accused them of kidnapping a 10-year-old boy.

Similar incidents were reported in Bailhongal, Kittur and Zunjawad K Nandagad in the district. Rumours had spread on social media that children were being kidnapped for their body parts.

In 2018 an angry mob killed a 26-year-old man, Kaluram, mistaking him for a child-lifter. A video of the lynching in Bengaluru then went viral and triggered outrage.